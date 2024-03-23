Sections of Highway 7 closed this weekend Loop Barbados

Highway 7, from Rendezvous Hill to the entrance of St. Lawrence Gap in Christ Church, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 7:30 pm to 6:30 am. This is to allow Infra Construction Inc. to pave this section of road under the Ministry of Transport and Works’ Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

In addition, Highway 7 from the entrance of St. Lawrence Gap to Top Rock will be closed on Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25, from 7:30 pm to 6:30 am to facilitate paving along this section.

During paving, pedestrian access is allowed along the sidewalks, and local and emergency access will be facilitated where possible. Due to the road closures, motorists and public transportation approaching Highway 7 from Worthing will be diverted onto Rendezvous Hill, onto the Errol Barrow Section of the ABC Highway, onto Graeme Hall, and then to Top Rock where they can re-join Highway 7.

Motorists and public transportation approaching Highway 7 from Maxwell will be diverted at Top Rock onto Graeme Hall, onto the Errol Barrow Section of the ABC Highway, and onto Rendezvous Hill to return to Highway 7.

MTW and Infra Construction Inc. are encouraging persons to plan their routes accordingly and thank businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.