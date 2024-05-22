Healthy Alternatives To Substance Use showcase next Tuesday, Wednesday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Healthy Alternatives To Substance Use showcase next Tuesday, Wednesday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Wednesday May 22

Barbados News

The showcase takes place at the Maurice Byer Polyclinic, from 9:00 AM to 12 noon.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Members of the public are being invited to the “Healthy Alternatives To Substance Use” showcase which takes place at the Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter, next Tuesday, May 28, and Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12 noon.

The topics of discussion include:

Healthy eating using local foods.Food Samply with Chef Greg Austin.Exercise and physical fitness.Polyclinic services.NCSA counselling services.Starting a home garden.Healthy alternatives to drinking and smoking.

The showcase is being hosted by the National Council on Substance Abuse.

