Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Calls Him Out For Speaking on Diddy Apologizing

Joe Budden is attempting to clear his name after his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jones called him out following his reaction to Bad Boy record’s Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ apology video.

Diddy issued an apology earlier this week after a video was released by CNN showing him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at an InterContinental hotel in Century City. The video’s release came after Diddy settled Cassie’s lawsuit, which referenced the attack in 2016, and his subsequent denial of the events in the lawsuit after settling it.

Several celebrities have publicly condemned Diddy after seeing the video, including those who at first defended him as being attacked as a successful black man. Among those who reacted was Joe Budden, who addressed it on his podcast.

Joe Budden shared an experience with Diddy, including a conversation in which Diddy said he appreciated creativity but was against throwing things and hitting anyone expressing that creativity.

“Boy, I felt so at home hearing that. But also it led me to believe that he [Diddy] understood the importance of not hitting people because that’s important as you’re running a business and building a business,” Budden said as he described the disturbing video as “violently, graphically, stalking and attacking Cassie.”

“That sh*t was disgusting, what we all had to witness. That sh*t was almost unbearable to watch for a lot of people that saw it. And that was Friday, I assumed he would just go hide somewhere. Why would you do that [apologize] you’re just a glutton for attention, so he pops right out. Talk about tone-deaf, talk about inability to read a room,” Budden said.

However, Budden’s ex, Tahiry Jones, was not here for his dissecting of the video and accused Budden of being abusive to her in the past.

Under a Shade Room post, she commented, “FOH, Who??? The irony. This is so trigerring!!! I remember joey throwing me down a fight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go,” she wrote in a comment.

In another, she added, “FOR HOURS!!!”

“This whole sh*t took me out. So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who’s currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough,” she added.

Joe Budden also accused Jones of lying in a lengthy reply to her comment.

“Tahiry you are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men. Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years,” he wrote.

Joe Budden added that over the years he’s seen Jones she didn’t have a problem with him.

“The last time i saw you i purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then. There was that night after Starlets 6 years ago when you invited me inside your new place, you were fine then too. You were on my body your entire last stint on Love & HipHop and tried your best to disrespect my son’s mother in the process, i had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because… it’s your identity. I don’t speak to you or about you because it’s low vibrational. You’re a low level Dyckman con woman that’s been lying about (you already know) for ages. I pray you heal and move on one day, hopefully this is our last exchange…. Prayers to all real victims,” he added.

Jones also responded to Budden, commenting, “You can say WHATEVER you want about me! Those that know me know!!!! I’m not scared of you anymore. You can keep bullying, intimidating the rest. Those that know you and are around you also know the truth. Sad that they continue to enable your ehaviour. Your time is coming!”

In the meantime, commenters reacted to Budden’s denial.

“Tahiy, esther, Cyn Santana, Kathy…” one commenter wrote. “I’m with Tahiry because Joe admitted on TV that he put his hands on her. Somebody anyody pull the footage right now so we can WRAP this up!”

“Tahiry has a history of being abusive too,” another said. “Yeah, Joe should have sat this one out,” one wrote.

