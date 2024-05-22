Barbados wins 22nd gold at Chelsea Flower Shower Loop Barbados

Barbados Horticultural Society has won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

The theme for the winning display was “Ahoy! Barbados Landship 1864” as Barbados exhibited ‘Folklore indigenous to Barbados – Landship’.

In existence now for some 160 years, the legacy, heritage and story of landship was told beautifully.

Focused around the maypole which is plaited by the landship dancers bobbing and weaving in and out, under and over and through, visitors to the booth saw the lilies and heliconias heavily featured in this year’s arrangement depicting the gathering at the maypole, the celebration, splendor and jubilee.

According to the judging sheet from the Royal Horticultural Society 2024, Barbados received the highest score – Excellent, across three categories. First was the Plants section and these were judged by Colour & texture, Quality, Health (pests & disease), Nomenclature/identification, Association & relevance, and Range. Second the panel assessed the Overall Impression checking for the Impact (Inc.creativity/theatre/artistic effect), Unity, balance & scale, Design, colour & texture, Finish-pots, edging, labels, and Stand well-filled/space well-used. The final category was Endeavour and this was based on Levels of difficulty in creating display, Props, Diffculy in growing plants and Originality/ new ideas.