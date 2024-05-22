Registration Department to upgrade child maintenance payment system Loop Barbados

The Department will upgrade its Child Maintenance Payment System to facilitate payment of maintenance to direct deposits,bank or credit union account.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

The Registration Department is in the midst of upgrading its Child Maintenance Payment System to facilitate payment of maintenance to direct deposits, bank or credit union accounts and a new card system.

To ensure a smooth transition from physical cheques to these new methods of payment, the accounts section of the Registration Department will be sending out notifications in writing to persons who currently collect maintenance.

These individuals are asked, upon receipt of that correspondence, to fully complete and return the attached form to the accounts section of the Registration Department of the Supreme Court of Barbados on or before May 31, 2024, via one of the following methods:

Mail – Accounts Section, Registration Department, Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St. Michael.Email – [email protected] or [email protected] Hand – Accounts Section, Registration Department, Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St. Michael.If you do not have a bank or credit union account, please return the attached form with this information clearly indicated.

The Accounts Section of the Registration Department will assist you with the acquisition of an account and debit card from a banking institution. This will be done at no cost to you, the recipient.

The Registration Department would like to thank for your cooperation in this matter as we strive to improve our services to you.

