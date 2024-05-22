National Library to celebrate Africa Day on May 24 Loop Barbados

The National Library Service, in association with the Division of Culture, Prime Minister’s Office, will celebrate Africa Day on Friday, May 24, at the Roy Marshall Teaching Complex, The University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

A total of 250 school children between ages eight and 11 from 10 primary schools across Barbados will participate. Additionally, children from Liberia, Nigeria, and The Gambia will join in, ensuring a truly enriching cross-cultural experience.

The event aims to educate and inform children about their African heritage and culture, fostering a sense of pride and self-worth. Through various activities, including storytelling, cultural presentations, and a virtual exchange, children will learn about the importance of their roots and the significance of cultural diversity.

The schedule of activities includes modelling – children will showcase African-inspired clothing, celebrating the vibrant colours and patterns of African fashion; and storytelling – renowned storytellers from Barbados and the participating African countries will share tales, highlighting the oral tradition integral to African culture.

There will also be a Best Hair and Best Dress Competition – children will compete in categories for the best African hairstyles and attire, celebrating individual creativity and cultural expression; and cultural presentations – schools from both Barbados and Africa will deliver cultural presentations, offering insights into their respective traditions and customs.

The highlight of the event will be a virtual exchange, facilitated through the Zoom platform, allowing children to interact in real-time with their peers from the African countries. This exchange aims to foster understanding, tolerance, and lasting friendships among participants.

According to Director (Ag) of the Barbados Library Service, Jennifer Yarde:

“It is hoped that the relationships established would continue long after the children have left the Roy Marshall Teaching Complex. The teachers and students will be encouraged to exchange email addresses and WhatsApp numbers.”

“This could result in long lasting friendships or even exchange visits; the possibilities are endless. Many world conflicts are caused or prolonged by a lack of knowledge, understanding of each other’s way of life, or an appreciation of their differences. The coming together of children from these four countries could go a long way in breaking down some of the barriers to peace and tolerance. After all, these children of today will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The event will be streamed live in all participating countries, ensuring that the cultural exchange reaches a wide audience and promotes dialogue on a global scale.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).