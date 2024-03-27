Relocation, retrofitting too costly a fix for Lester Vaughan School Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education is assuring the public that classes at The Lester Vaughan School did not transition to online without support and alternates considered to accommodate the students as best as possible under the conditions.

Responding to criticisms, in a statement, the Ministry said that the shift to the online environment back on February 28, 2024 came “after much consideration”.

At the time, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Schools and the Principal of the school held a meeting with parents to discuss the transition to online learning with the view to relocating them to an available physical space if one was found.

However, this did not come to fruition due to costs.

The Ministry said, the attempt to relocate the school population to other facilities like churches, community centres and unoccupied schools proved to be difficult. The cost of retrofitting identified institutions to facilitate teaching and learning would have been an expensive undertaking for a two-week period of accommodation. Therefore, online classes, with which teachers and students have become accustomed, was chosen as the best fit to ensure that teaching and learning continues.

In order to ensure that examination students, namely those in fourth and fifth forms, were not severely disadvantaged, arrangements were made by the Chief Education Officer and the Principal of Lester Vaughan to have students complete their School Based Assessments at the Daryll Jordan Secondary School, The St Michael School, the Christ Church Foundation School, The Combermere School, The Duncan Moore Educational Centre and the Jackman’s Seven-Day Adventist Church. It has been reported by the Principal that on average 79 per cent of practicals have been completed. The METVT expresses gratitude to the Principals and staff of the institutions for their assistance.

The statement also insists that parents were not left out of the loop, with updates reportedly available by way of meetings with the Principal via Google Meet every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, which parents could attend. Additionally, she was to respond to any questions, comments or queries posed within the PTA Executive chat.

METVT also stressed that since the beginning of online classes, all parents and staff were sent a weekly status update via email from the Principal, who has remained available via cell. She has also been at the school on a daily basis to provide parents and students with devices and other resources.

In closing, the statement said, “The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training remains committed to the best educational experience for all students, and will continue to work with stakeholders in the best interest of the nation’s children.”