QEH expands Accident and Emergency Department Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has announced the opening of additional space within it’s Accident and Emergency Department (AED).

In a statement made on Sunday, April 14, the QEH described this as an important milestone in their ongoing journey to enhance healthcare services for our community.

“As we expand our capacity to better serve patients, we recognize that this is just one step in a larger effort to address the evolving needs of the population.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Neil Clark emphasized their commitment to collaborating with partners and patients to optimize patient care pathways and ensure individuals receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“QEH remains dedicated to our mission, to provide professional and effective patient-centered care through the optimal use of our human and capital resources.”

“We invite patients to join us on this journey as we continue to evolve and innovate to meet their healthcare needs.”

QEH also announced that the original entrance to the department has been reopened. The temporary entrance in the Ambulance Yard is now closed and reverts to normal operations.

The security team and Patient Relations representatives will be on hand to assist patients and visitors coming to the AED.