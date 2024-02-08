Not enough teachers – Lester Vaughan closes early Loop Barbados

The Lester Vaughan School was closed early on Wednesday, February 7, due to the absence of several teachers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education explained that a senior class trip, which required a few teachers to accompany students was a contributing factor. Additionally, with some teachers already out on sick leave, the school plant was put on further strain and the decision was made to close after lunch.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training will advise parents and guardians of the status of school tomorrow, Thursday, February 8.

The Ministry thanks all affected for their patience and understanding and urges all to await further instruction from official sources only.