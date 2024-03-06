Public warned – Kite flying prohibited in aircraft districts Loop Barbados

The Air Navigation Services Department is reminding the public that kite flying in low-flying aircraft districts is prohibited.

Persons who fly kites are being reminded especially for the upcoming kite flying season (Easter) that such activity is dangerous to low flying aircraft, and they can be prosecuted for flying kites in no-kite flying zones.

Districts which fall five kilometres off the perimeter of the Grantley Adams International Airport are considered no-kite flying zones.

This zone stretches from Oistins in Christ Church to Boarded Hall in St George, and Brereton and Six Roads in St Philip, back to South Point and Oistins.

Kites must not be flown in the following areas in Christ Church: Silver Hill, Gall Hill, Kingsland, Wotton, Maxwell, Cane Vale, Newton, Scarborough, Pegwell, Gibbons, Thornbury Hill, Silver Sands, Ealing Park, Wilcox, Lowlands, Coverley, Charnocks, Pilgrim Road, Fairy Valley, Durants, Callenders, Chancery Lane, Parish Land and Leadvale.

Other areas where kite flying is prohibited are Gemswick, Mangrove, Heddings, Foul Bay, Ocean City, Diamond Valley, and Rock Hall in St. Philip.

Persons found guilty of flying kites in these restricted areas may be fined between BBD $50,000 and BBD $100,000 or imprisoned for a period of 12 months or up to two years.