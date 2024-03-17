Podium history: Matthew Wright takes medal at home for the first time Loop Barbados

Matthew Wright may have crossed the finish line second, but to place in the top three was truly a golden moment for the Bajan triathlete.

For the first time, he finished in the top three in Barbados.

After the World Triathlon 2024 Americas Triathlon Cup, in a post-race interview he said, “I’m really happy to podium. I’ve come fourth. I’ve come fifth. But I’ve never podiumed at home so I’m really happy to get podium today [Sunday, March 17, 2024.”

Back on home soil to compete for the first time in half a decade, he confessed, “The race was really hard.”

The United States triathlete happened to have the winning tactics this time, but a “proud” Wright collected crucial points as he continues along his journey to the Paris Olympics. He said that this was even more “crucial” because due to illness he was unable to perform in the just concluded Pan American Games. He said, admittedly, “the pressure was on” today to bag more points.

Wright believes that today’s silver did the job to get him his qualification. So he’s “over the moon about that”. Now it’s four to five months preparation till July and Paris Olympics 2024.

Feeling “amazing” to be back home, before friends and family lining the race course and the road to the finish, Wright even gave his medal away to an exuberant toddler fan and made Mav’s day as well. His mum said he was “stoked”.

The Cup was won by Reese Vannerson of the USA in a time of 55:17. Wright finished in 55:58. The USA took six spots in the Top 10 including first and third. Rounding out the Top 10 finishes were the Netherlands, Spain and Canada in the Elite Men category.