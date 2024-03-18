Man charged with multiple offences Loop Barbados

Man charged with multiple offences Loop Barbados
He is schedule to appear before Chief Magistrate Ian Weeks

[UPDATE: 4:25pm]

Javon Richards has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

The 20-year-old of Lascelles Terrace, St Michael appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Court #1 today March 18, 2024.

He is scheduled to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #1 on Monday, April15, 2024.

[Original story]

The Criminal Investigation Department (Major Crime Unit) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has arrested and formally charged Javon Michael Richards, 20 years of # 16 Lascells Terrace, St Michael  for the following offences, which were committed on Saturday, March 9, whilst at Constitution Terminal, Bridgetown, St Michael:

Serious Bodily Harm – of Dravid ChaseUnlawful Use of a FirearmEndangering the Life of Joseph Ben-IsraelEndangering the Life of Mikhael Ben-IsraelEndangering the Life of David Ben-IsraelEndangering the Life of Damario BrathwaiteEndangering the Life of Kyle Welch Endangering the Life of Rohan WalcottEndangering the Life of Taj GulstoneEndangering the Life of Tito Gulstone

Richards is schedule to appear before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’Magistrate’s Court on Monday, March 18.

