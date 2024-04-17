Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League Loop Barbados

Kickstart Rush cut the lead at the top of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League to three points, after their recent result last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The Premier League debutants defeated Deacons FC 2-0 and moved onto 23 points, three points behind league leaders the University of the West Indies (UWI), who have played one game less than Kickstart Rush.

Similarly to their previous encounter versus Ellerton SC, the teenagers were at the forefront of Kickstart Rush’s success.

Goals from 16-year-old fullbacks Micaiah Clarke in the 63rd minute and Kamari Johnson in the 73rd minute secured the victory and third place for the newly promoted Kickstart Rush.

In the feature match of the evening Ellerton SC’s unusual struggle continued as they drew 1-1 with Brittons Hill FC.

Ellerton finds themselves in eighth position, marginally above the relegation zone after 11 matches, while Brittons Hill are just a point above them on 11 points from a similar number of matches.

National midfielder Rosean Brathwaite gave Ellerton the lead in the 32nd minute, but former Ellerton midfielder Sheran Hoyte converted for Brittons Hill in the 92nd minute, to gain a point for the Valery lads.