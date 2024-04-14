Jamal Slocombe re-elected as President of BFTA Loop Barbados

The Barbados Film and Television Association (BFTA) has announced the re-election of Jamal Slocombe as President for another term.

Slocombe brings a wealth of experience to the role being a trained broadcast journalist and producer, and having started his career at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) before transitioning to Trident 10 Television where he served as a senior producer.

He has also expanded his expertise into sports media and has undertaken consultancy roles with governments across the caribbean, focusing on public affairs and communication strategies.

Slocombe’s diverse background in entertainment, ranging from stage to screen, makes him a well-known cultural practitioner with deep roots in Barbadian and Caribbean arts. His multifaceted experience uniquely positions him to lead the BFTA in it’s mission to promote and nuture the growth of the film and television industry in Barbados.

In his statement following the re-election, Slocombe expressed gratitude for the continued trust and confidence of the BFTA members. He remarked, “I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as President of the Barbaods Film and Television Association. Over the past term, we have achieved significant milestones, but there is still much work to be done. I am committed to furthering our efforts in creating a vibrant and sustainable industry that showcases the talent and culture of Barbados on a global stage.”

The BFTA also announced members of the executive team. They are:

Vice Presidents- Hanif Charles and attorney-at-law Kashka Mottley.Directors- Founding President and Lifetime Member Penelope Hynam, Past President Romario Hunte.First-time Board Members- Shakem Jordan, Kareem Smith, Shane Eastmond, and Amory Alleyne.

Their diverse backgrounds and perspectives are expected to contribute to the association’s continued growth and success.

Other directors of the board are Wendy Cox and Kamesha Hoyte.

SOURCE: Barbados Film and Television Association (BFTA).