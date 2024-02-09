Surf’s up: Met warns beachgoers Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Surf's up: Met warns beachgoers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

A high surf advisory may be issued over the weekend

Loop News

5 hrs ago

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is advising beachgoers to exercise caution. 

Over the past few days, a frontal system has been affecting the northeastern Caribbean. This feature has now pushed farther southward into our area during the course of last night. Throughout the morning, there has been an increase in surf activity along the western coastlines of the island. Sea bathers and other users of the sea should be careful and it is recommended to use beaches with an on-duty lifeguard.

This activity is expected to persist this weekend into early next week peaking around Monday, February 12. A high surf advisory may be issued over the weekend.

Key Takeaways:

Exercise extreme caution at the beaches, particularly along the western coasts. – If venturing into the water, ensure there is an on-duty lifeguard.Secure objects that can be swept away by the breaking wave activity.

The 4,000-pound s