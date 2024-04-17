Increased wait times at polyclinic pharmacies Loop Barbados

Barbados Drug Service implements new pharmacy system

2 hrs ago

The Barbados Drug Service (BDS) is advising the public to expect increased wait times at some polyclinic pharmacies, until further notice, due to the implementation of a new Pharmacy Management System.

These include the pharmacies at the Winston Scott Polyclinic, David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, St. Joseph Out-Patients Clinic, and the St. Andrew Out-Patients Clinic

The new system is expected to result in an improvement in patient records management, treatment, and pharmaceutical health care and safety.

Management of the BDS regrets any inconvenience this temporary increase in wait times may cause and encourages members of the public to arrange their business accordingly.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS)

