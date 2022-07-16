Flash flood watch in effect | Loop Barbados

Flash flood watch in effect
A tropical wave is now affecting the island

1 hrs ago

A flash flood watch in effect for Barbados.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services a tropical wave began to affect the island this morning, generating overcast skies, periods of rain and pockets of moderate to heavy showers.

As the day progresses, similar weather conditions will persist across the island.

Residents and visitors are advised to prepare for the possibility of strong runoff from higher elevations, traffic delays.

The advisory will be updated at 6 pm or sooner should conditions warrant.

