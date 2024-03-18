Final preparations for Budget Day Loop Barbados

Today is Budget Day in Barbados.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley will present the Government’s Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement 2024 covering the fiscal period 2024 to 2025 on Monday, March 18, 2024.

This morning between periodic showers, the Barbados Parliament Buildings and courtyard were power washed. The areas immediately surrounding the Parliament were cordoned off as well. Usually taxi and parking areas were also closed or restricted access was granted.

The buzz usually around Parliament was almost nonexistent this morning as very few of the usual limers and gaffers, who would frequent the area, drove by obeying the restrictions. Few however, walked through the barricades to chill and shelter from the rains at the then still closed shops in the centre.

Loop visited this morning after 8am to see the final environmental preparations.