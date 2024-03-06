Emergency main repairs mean water woes for Christ Church residents Loop Barbados



The Barbados Water Authority is currently conducting emergency repairs on a main in the vicinity of Sayers Court, Christ Church.

BWA apologises for the inconvenience this emergency work today, Wednesday, March 6, is causing residents and businesses in parts of Christ Church.

Customers in Ealing Park, Chancery Lane, Inch Marlowe, Ealing Grove, Upper Carters Gap, Enterprise Beach, Sayers Court, Goodland, Enterprise Coast Road and the surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Water tankers have been deployed to assist.