Did Diddy dart to Antigua? Rap mogul’s jet lands amid federal probe Loop Barbados

Amid United States’ Homeland Security conducting searches on both his Los Angeles and Miami homes, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ private jet has been spotted in Antigua.

It’s unclear whether the rap mogul himself was on the plane, but flight patterns for his Gulfstream 5 jet tracked ‘LoveAir LLC’ from Van Nuys Airport in California all the way to Antigua. The jet appeared to leave California around 12 noon which means it should have landed sometime on Monday evening.

Speculations on whether Diddy himself is on the flight have been piqued since Homeland Security investigators conducted thorough searches on two of the mogul’s US homes. It’s still unclear whether these searches are related to the rapper’s ongoing sex trafficking scandal which broke last year.

Last November, Cassie, a singer and former girlfriend to Diddy sued him for a barrage of indecent acts including physical and sexual abuse. Since then, several other people in the entertainment industry have come out to hurl their own allegations of indecent behaviour based on their own experiences with Combs.

At least two of Diddy’s sons were taken into custody by the Federal agents who searched the rapper’s properties.