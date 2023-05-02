BWU signs The Declaration of Missions Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) has signed The Declaration of Mission Barbados document.

The BWU Head says that her union is signing on to the six missions for their members, all citizens, all workers, and the next generation of Barbadians too.

General Secretary Toni Moore at the Botanical Gardens, during the May Day celebrations told the audience why she was putting her pen to paper today, May 1, 2023.

She said she is signing because, “It is workers who produce. It is workers who allow this country to meet the challenge of reshaping our economy. So that Barbados can continue to be a force to be reckoned with, notwithstanding its size.”

Today in signing Moore asserted the BWU’s support for the six missions, “we’re signing for a better future – a better future for ourselves, a better future for our children, a future whose success depends on all of us.”

According to Moore, the new Declaration is a demonstration “again, as a small country, our commitment to a modern strategy aimed at uniting this country around the challenges that the Social Partnership have identified and recognise to be challenges that we can prioritise, and there for around the missions to support through challenges.”

She said that she was sure that her counterparts in other trade unions too would sign for the people and the future of this country as well. During the ceremony there were also addresses by Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan; President of the Barbados Private Sector Association, Tricia Tannis; President of the National Union of Public Workers, Kimberley Agard and President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union, Mary-Anne Redman.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley delivered the feature address and joined the members of the Social Partnership in signing The Declaration of Mission Barbados document.