Baje To The World semi-finalists announced Loop Barbados

The 15 contestants who have advanced to the semi-finals of the Baje To The World competition have been announced.

They are:

Asanta Blossom, Carmen, Emari Browne, Cyndi Celeste, The Showman, Skyydrive, Kyrique Alleyne, Lui The Bajan, Miracle, Neffi, Golden Girl, Neisha, Shaquan Smith, Tillieann and Yajanje.

The semi-finalists were announced on Sunday, April 23, 2023 following preliminary #7, which took place at the St.George Secondary School.

They face off today, Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Dover Hardcourt in Dover, Christ Church from 7:00 PM.

Persons are being encouraged to come out in their numbers to attend the free event.

The winner of Baje To The World Season Three will walk away with $20,000 in cash, a production deal and the opportunity to tour with a regional act.