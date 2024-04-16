Barbados Fire Service launches summer cadet program Loop Barbados

The Barbados Fire Service is inviting persons between the ages of 13-17 to sign up for their 2024 Summer Cadet Program.

“We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming five week summer program, designed to equip aspiring cadets with essential skills and knowlege in firefighting and emergency response. From mastering hose and hydrant techniques to squad drill, ropes and knots, and first aid training, our progtam offers a dynamic learning experience.”

“Join us this summer for an unforgettable journey towards becoming a skilled firefighter. Only shortlisted aplicants will be acknowledged, so don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your firefighting career!”

Applications are open from April 15 to May 1, 2024.

Persons can apply via https://fireservice.gov.bb/electronic-forms.