Altercation turns deadly: Doctors unable to save victim Loop Barbados

Police are again investigating another fatal stabbing in less than a month’s time.

Dead is Kemar Macdonald Weekes of Club Morgan, Christ Church.

According to Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, the police received and responded to a report of a man being stabbed as a result of an altercation between two men.

The incident reportedly occurred about 9:30 pm last night, Sunday, March 24, 2024, along Golf Club Main Road, Christ Church.

The victim was transported to hospital via private motor car.

Police confirmed he passed away whilst receiving medical treatment.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.