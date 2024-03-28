AccuWeather forecasts 20-25 named storms for 2024 Hurricane Season Loop Barbados

US private forecaster AccuWeather expects this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season to be well above average with 20 to 25 named storms.

Of those named storms, four to seven could become major hurricanes during the Atlantic Season which runs from June 1 to November 30.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva said the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes and direct US impacts.

AccuWeather’s 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast (Photo credit: AccuWeather)

One of the driving factors for what is predicted to be an ‘explosive’ Atlantic Hurricane Season is the presence of warm water with sea surface temperatures well above the historical average across most of the Atlantic basin.

Another major factor is tied to the Pacific Ocean where water near the equator of the eastern Pacific is in the process of quickly changing from El Niño to La Niña.

AccuWeather forecaster Alex DaSilva said the faster the transition to La Niña occurs, the more active the hurricane season is likely to be.

In 2024, DaSilva said all residents and interests along the US coast, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, should have a hurricane plan in place and always be fully prepared for a direct impact.

The AccuWeather Hurricane forecaster added that there is a 10 to 15 per cent chance of 30 or more named storms this year with the possibility meteorologists can run out of names to use for tropical storms and hurricanes.

Here’s the list of names provided for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Alberto Beryl Chris Debby Ernesto Francine Gordon Helene Isaac Joyce Kirk Leslie Milton Nadine Oscar Patty Rafael Sara Tony Valerie William