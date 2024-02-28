Xentric360 enters digital transformation market in Barbados Loop Barbados

A leading Caribbean-based technology solutions provider, has launched its suite of Salesforce solutions which will chart Barbadian businesses towards digital transformation and sustainable growth.

Xentric360, held an exclusive launch event at Restaurant Noir in the Sands Hotel. Hosted by Commercial Director for the Caribbean, Thomas Cross, the event attracted key stakeholders from local businesses who interested in embracing innovative digital solutions.

The unveiling marks a significant milestone for Xentric360 as it brings world-class Salesforce capabilities to the Barbados market. Leveraging the power of Salesforce solutions, Xentric360 aims to revolutionise customer relationship management and drive scalable digital transformation across various industries.

Thomas Cross, Commercial Director of Xentric360, himself a Barbadian, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s latest endeavor, stating, “Xentric360 is an authorized reseller for Salesforce in the Caribbean and we are thrilled to introduce Salesforce services to Barbados, empowering local businesses with cutting-edge technology to enhance their operations and customer experiences.”

Salesforce services encompass a wide range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the Barbados business landscape. From streamlined sales processes to enhanced customer engagement strategies – solutions which elevate organizational efficiency and productivity through the integration of artificial intelligence and intuitive technology solutions. By harnessing the power of AI, Barbados businesses can unlock new opportunities for growth, build capacity, and achieve operational excellence at scale.

“As a trusted Salesforce partner, Xentric360 is committed to driving success for Barbadian businesses through innovative technology solutions,” remarked Cross. “We believe that by harnessing the full potential of Salesforce, organizations in Barbados can thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The event at Restaurant Noir provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about Xentric360’s Salesforce services and explore how these solutions can propel their businesses forward.