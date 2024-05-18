Vector Control Unit focuses on Christ Church next week Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will fog several areas in Christ Church next week, when it carries out its mosquito reduction exercise.

The team will start in Providence, Parish Land, Parish Land Road, Parish Land Link Road and surrounding communities, on Tuesday, May 21.

On Wednesday, May 22, it will be the turn of Providence, Thyme Bottom, Highway U, and neighbouring areas.

The Unit will visit Round Rock, Ealing Park South, Parkway Drive, Topaz Avenue, Pearl Avenue, Jasper Drive, Emerald Drive, Ealing Grove Gardens, and Harringay Drive on Thursday, May 23.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, May 24, in Bournes Land, Cardants Gardens, Codarts Gardens Road, Lisbonville Road, Round The Rock, and Highway U.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 PM daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.