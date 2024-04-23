Dust haze advisory remains in effect Loop Barbados

A plume of Saharan dust haze has already begun to affect Barbados and its marine area from Thursday, April 18, 2024 with an improvement expected on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a significant dust haze advisory for Barbados.

This significant dust haze advisory was issued at 6am Tuesday, April 23, 2024 and will be terminated at 6pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

**** Hazard Info ****

Possible impacts

Skies will continue to appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to the dust haze is expected over landand marine areas.

What you should do

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies must travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency.Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessels.The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.Additionally, advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.

Discussion

A large plume of Saharan dust in the Atlantic is currently affecting the island. Analysis indicates that dust concentrations are likely todecrease from midweek. A plume of thick dust haze is forecast with visibility to reduce to less than 10 km during this haze event.

General Information

A dust-haze advisory is issued when dust haze has already reduced visibility to between 5 to 10km over the land and coastal waters ofBarbados.