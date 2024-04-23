Dust haze advisory remains in effect Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Dust haze advisory remains in effect Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

The Pink Pen Project aims to empower emerging female artists

Tuesday Apr 23

26°C
Barbados News

This significant dust haze advisory was issued at 6am Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A plume of Saharan dust haze has already begun to affect Barbados and its marine area from Thursday, April 18, 2024 with an improvement expected on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a significant dust haze advisory for Barbados.

This significant dust haze advisory was issued at 6am Tuesday, April 23, 2024 and will be terminated at 6pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

**** Hazard Info ****

Possible impacts

Skies will continue to appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to the dust haze is expected over landand marine areas.

What you should do

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies must travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency.Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessels.The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.Additionally, advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.

Discussion

A large plume of Saharan dust in the Atlantic is currently affecting the island. Analysis indicates that dust concentrations are likely todecrease from midweek. A plume of thick dust haze is forecast with visibility to reduce to less than 10 km during this haze event.

General Information

A dust-haze advisory is issued when dust haze has already reduced visibility to between 5 to 10km over the land and coastal waters ofBarbados.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Sol Black Rock reopens

Caribbean News

Jamaica recognises Palestine as a State

Sport

See also

Arsenal rout Chelsea 5-0 to cement Premier League lead

More From

Barbados News

Barbadian golfer makes history

Emily Odwin is the first Barbadian golfer to win an American Collegiate Conference Championship.

Barbados News

Oistins Bay Garden announces temporary closure

The temporary closure is to facilitate ongoing works

Barbados News

BCC tutor makes history; first to showcase at US art triennial

Ewan Atkinson is the first Barbadian to showcase at the Prospect 6 art triennial.

Festivals

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

In addition to a star-studded line up, BRW allows free entry for under-15s on Sunday, disability access, easy parking and chances to win prizes

Sport

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Weymouth Wales go to the top of the league. Lashley hat-trick defeats Empire SC