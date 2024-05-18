Free entry to Barbados Museum this Saturday, May 18 Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbadians are invited to celebrate International Museum Day, today, Saturday, May 18, with free entry to the Barbados Museum and Historical Society.

Rosemary Forde

May 17, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Barbadians are invited to celebrate International Museum Day by exploring the rich history of Barbados with free entry to the Barbados Museum and Historical Society today, Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The Barbados Museum and Historical Society encouraged persons:

“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to delve into Barbados’ past and discover the treasures that make our history so captivating. Bring your friends and family, and make it a day to remember!”

The opening hours are from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

The Barbados Museum and Historical Society looks forward to welcoming persons on this special occasion.

