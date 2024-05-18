Berinda Cox fish market closed on Whit Monday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Berinda Cox fish market closed on Whit Monday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Berinda Cox fish market closed on Whit Monday Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Small arrested charged for the murder of Parris

Caribbean needs to remain a Zone of Peace

Video appears to show ‘Diddy’ beating singer Cassie in a hotel

PM wants more youth in service, respecting guns, reducing homicides

‘Most successful Tradewinds’ ever – Leads awarded with Challenge Coins

Jules hits Empire for six in BFA Premier League

Central Bank: Don’t ‘ball up’ your polymer banknotes

National Mosquito Fair date changed

Slovak prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot

‘Nurses are invisible’: Nurses Day, Nurses Week recognise nursing

Saturday May 18

31°C
Barbados News

Members of the public advised to arrange their business accordingly.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Berinda Cox Fish Market, located in Oistins, Christ Church, will be closed to vending on Monday, May 20, Whit Monday, which is a public holiday.

Members of the public are advised to arrange their business accordingly.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Co-operative movement to host pop-up variety fair on May 25

Barbados News

Berinda Cox fish market closed on Whit Monday

Sport

Bayer Leverkusen complete unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season

More From

Entertainment

Video appears to show ‘Diddy’ beating singer Cassie in a hotel

CNN did not say how it obtained the video

Barbados News

Small arrested charged for the murder of Parris

See also

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge

Barbados News

Paving commences at White Hill, St Andrew

MTW and C.O. Williams Construction Limited encourage persons to plan their routes accordingly.

Barbados News

‘Most successful Tradewinds’ ever – Leads awarded with Challenge Coins

Prime Minister Mottley thanked for hosting TW24 by US Ambassador Nyhus

Barbados News

National Mosquito Fair date changed

The date for the National Mosquito Fair is now Friday, May 24

Barbados News

Senior Games finals free to the public next week

The free event will run from 4:00 until 9:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20.