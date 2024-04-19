Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, April 19, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the trough will slowly move westward across the eastern Caribbean, into the Caribean Sea. However, a surge of surface-to-low-level moisture advecting across the southern Windwards from a surface-to-low-level southeasterly wind flow is likely to produce occasionally cloudy skies and light to moderate scattered showers. As the day progresses this activity will drift northwards across the chain.

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers mainly during the morning.

Night

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.