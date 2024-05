The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The administrative office at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc. will close at 2:00 PM, tomorrow, Friday, May 10, 2024. This closure is to facilitate staff’s attendance at a colleague’s funeral.

Normal operating hours of the administrative office will resume on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Management of GAIA Inc. apologised for any inconvenience this early closure may cause.