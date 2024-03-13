DLP wants interventions to treat root causes of teen violence Loop Barbados

After a case of violence that may have involved bullying at a Christ Church secondary school last week left one junior student with a bloodied face, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) shadow minister for Education wants violence amongst youth treated seriously.

The call of Children’s Rights Advocate Felicia Dujon, loud last week, has been amplified this week as two boys have been hospitalised after two separate attacks by schoolmates.

Dujon said, “In light of recent distressing incidents of school violence, we need immediate and comprehensive intervention measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and educators.”

Noting that the alarming incidents are coming to light through social media posts, she urged, the concerning behavior the students underscores “the critical need for proactive steps to address behavioral issues, including bullying, within educational settings.”

Dujon emphasises the urgency of the situation noting that it seems as though the violence exhibited is escalating, and it demonstrates the imperative for prompt action. “It is essential for the Ministry to prioritise children requiring special intervention promptly to prevent further harm to themselves and others. We must understand the root causes of such behavior and take effective measures.”

Highlighting key concerns, she spoke to the need for greater resources, demands for more attention and better staffing.

Dujon questions the effective utilisation of resources such as the Edna Nicholls Centre to provide essential interventions for students in dire need. She also seeks clarity on how children are being referred to the Thrive Family Centre at the psychiatric hospital and the assistance provided by the Ministry of Education to these students and their families.

Highlighting the unfulfilled promise of the Barbados Labour Party to reopen the Alma Parris School if they won the 2018 election, Dujon points out that it remains closed two terms later. This is after they campaigned on the fact that without such a school and space, the society is leaving vulnerable children with challenges without necessary educational interventions and smaller class sizes.

Dujon too queried whether there has been an increase in the number of guidance counsellors in schools to address such matters. And she also raised concerns about the effectiveness and progress of anti-bullying programs and initiatives, including a mobile app aimed at reducing violence in schools, which have received significant funding. With the most recent case of violence happening at the school which had the island’s first Peace Ambassador, the question is ‘What has happened to the Ministry’s Anti-bullying campaign?’ ‘Who was the last Peace Ambassador and when was he or she installed?’

The Democratic Labor Party is at this time not looking to score political points at the expense of the nation’s futures, insisted a worried Dujon. But instead, she urged at this juncture, DLP is beseeching education authorities, policymakers, and stakeholders to “prioritise the development and implementation of effective intervention strategies to combat school violence. By taking proactive measures and providing necessary support, we can create safer and more inclusive learning environments for all students.”