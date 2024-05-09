CAIPO opening late today Loop Barbados

The Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO) will open at 1:30 PM, today, Thursday, May 9, and close at 4:30 PM. Additionally, the cashiers’ closing time will be extended from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

The late opening is to facilitate the staff’s attendance at an important meeting. The Office will resume normal operations on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Members of the public are reminded that they may make use of the online services, as well as the drop box which will be available in CAIPO’s lobby. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.