VM Wealth Funds Ltd launches Barbados Office Loop Barbados

VM Wealth Funds Ltd launches Barbados Office

VM Investments Limited’s (VMIL) acquired 100 per cent of the shares of Republic Funds Inc

(From left) Mark Linehan, Co-Founder, Carilend; Jade Worme, Lender Relations & Marketing Manager, Carilend; Michael McMorris, VM Group Chairman, and Mark Young, CEO & Co-founder, Carilend, share a photo op

Jamaica’s VM Wealth Funds Ltd is officially open for business in Barbados.

Marking the occasion with a launch event last week at the Local & Co Restaurant in Speightstown, the event was attended by dignitaries in the financial sphere and the VM Group executives for an evening filled with great conversation, food and music.

According to the press release, the launch marked “a momentous occasion for the Jamaican-run VM Wealth Management Ltd, as it looks to deepen its roots across the Caribbean through its offer of a suite of wealth management and investments solutions.”

The launch follows VM Investments Limited’s (VMIL) acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Republic Funds Inc earlier this year. VMIL is parent company to VM Wealth Management Ltd. Therefore, Republic Funds Inc has been rebranded to VM Wealth Funds Limited.

