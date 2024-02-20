UWI and Kickstart Rush share points in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds and Kickstart Rush continued their unbeaten run in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League when they played to an exciting 1-1 draw last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The Premiership returned to the home of football and attracted another sizable crowd, who were treated to a competitive encounter between the seasoned Blackbirds and the new boys from Kickstart Rush.

After a goalless first half, where both teams had their fair share of missed opportunities, it was UWI who took the lead in the 70th minute.

Substitute Kairos Greaves ran onto a cross from the right and his shot struck the arm of defender Dzmitry Dziahko, leading referee Adrian Goddard to point to the spot.

Blackbirds’ captain and talisman Niall Reid-Stephens stepped up to take the penalty kick and easily slotted the ball into the right corner, while Kickstart Rush goalkeeper Benjamin Everett went the other way.

Kickstart Rush equalized nine minutes later when Nathan McCollin came off the bench and got his head onto Raheim Sargeant’s right sided corner, to spark jubilation inside the packed BFA facility.

In the opening fixture Paradise FC edged Ellerton 1-0, courtesy of an Armando “Sugar” Lashley freekick in the 51st minute.

Premier League action continues tonight at the Ellerton Playing Field.

Brittons Hill FC will take on the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) at 7 pm, then Wotton FC and Deacons FC will play in the feature match at 9 pm.