Vector Control Unit targets St Michael, Christ Church this week Loop Barbados

A number of communities in St Michael and Christ Church will be fogged by the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Vector Control Unit this week.

The Unit will begin it’s fogging exercise on Monday, April 15, in the following St Michael districts:

Brittons New Road, Rolling Road, Taitts Road, Eastmond Road, Gunsite Road, Bonnetts Housing Area, and surrounding districts.

It will then visit Thomas Road, Club Morgan Road with avenues, Plantain Walk, Clapham Drive, Simmons Road, and Rendezvous High Ridge with avenues, on Tuesday, April 16.

On Wednesday, April 17, the team will spray four roads with avenues, Clapham Heights, Clapham Road, Clapham Park, Adam’s Road, Observatory Road, Clapham Ridge, Laynes Road, Clapham Close, and neighbouring districts.

The next day, Thursday, April 18, the Unit will go into Christ Church to fog Rendezvous Road, Rendezvous Ridge, Rendezvous Garden, Amity Lodge, Worthing Main Road, Bamboo Road, Craigg Road, Beckles Road, and Harmony Hall with avenues.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, April 19, in St Michael in Bridge Gap, Upper Goodland, Gills Gap and avenues, Browns Gap, Alkins Road, Wilkinson Road, Richmond Gap, Thomas Gap and Lower Richmond Gap.

Fogging takes place 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm daily.

Householders are asked to assist in the control of the Andes aegypti mosquito and are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Persons with respiratory problems are asked to protect themselves from inhaling the spray.

Pedestrians and motorists should proceed with caution when encountering fogging operations on the street and parents are instructed to prohibit children from playing in the dog or running behind the fogging machine.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected as soon as possible.