Upgrade may cause longer wait times at pharmacies, out-patient clinics Loop Barbados

A new pharmacy management system in tertiary healthcare may result in a temporary increase in wait times for pharmaceutical services over the next four weeks at a few public health locations.

Implementation has commenced at the pharmacies located at the Winston Scott Polyclinic and the St Joseph Out-Patient Clinic,

The programme is also scheduled to be implemented at the St Andrew Out-Patient Clinic Pharmacy from today, Monday, March 4.

The new system is expected to improve patient records management, treatment, and pharmaceutical health care and safety.

Management of the Barbados Drug Service regrets any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause and encourages members of the public to arrange their business accordingly.