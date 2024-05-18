Barbados signs agreement with China to refurbish National Stadium Loop Barbados

Barbados and China have signed the implementation agreement that will allow for the construction of a spanking new 20,000 seat National Stadium at Waterford, St Michael, in two and a half years.

The agreement, which was recently signed at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, at Haggatt Hall, St. Michael, by Acting Permanent Secretary, Joy Adamson, and China’s Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Liang Jie, outlines the process for the construction phase.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, thanked the Chinese Government for its assistance and briefly explained the process for the redevelopment of the new stadium.

“The project will commence with the demolition of the current structure. The exact timeline will be provided by the Chinese partners as they complete their internal processes to identify a suitable construction company. The first phase of the project will revolve around the demolition of the existing structure,” Griffith said.

He continued:

“Phase one also consists of the building of the first 10,000 seats, while phase two will double the seating capacity, mirroring what is happening at phase one. We would call the Botanical Garden side phase two, …upon completion, the stadium will boast a total seating capacity of 20,000.”

In his remarks, Mr Jie expressed pleasure at being present to sign the implementation agreement for the project, and he thanked the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment and other government departments for their efforts in promoting the grant project.

He also highlighted the longstanding friendship and partnerships between China and Barbados.

“Barbados has been and continues to be a good friend and good partner of China in the Caribbean. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Barbados 47 years ago, the two countries have continuously enhanced political mutual trust, promoted the Belt and Road Initiative, and carried out fruitful cooperation in various areas, setting an example of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and common development between countries of different sizes,” Jie stated.