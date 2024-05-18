Aunt prayed for nephew Rashidi two weeks before fatal shooting Loop Barbados

One of Barbados’ most recent homicide victims, Rashidi Baggio Miller, has been laid to rest.

The 28-year-old was shot at Martin’s Road in The Pine on April 6 and subsequently passed away on April 17. The Golden Rock chap was buried at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens one month after his passing.

Two weeks before the shooting I felt impressed to pray for him every day

At his funeral service at The Collymore Rock Nazarene Church yesterday, the young father of baby Eli was remembered as “an unpredictable child” and as someone who applied speed and accuracy to whatever task he tried his hands at. He was loving and he was generous. He loved car racing and he loved watching football.

His eulogy, a compilation of tributes, was read by a tearful, emotional Andrea King on behalf of his mother Nicky Miller.

King said, “On his18th birthday, his mother thought she would start him off on his own clothing business. Rashidi was given 18 button-down shirts, 18 v-necks, 18 long-sleeved shirts, 18 short pants, 18 long pants including joggers, 18 vests, 18 boxers, 18 pairs of shoes including sneakers, dress shoes and boots, and 18 slippers and sandals. He had watches and jewellery… Nicky bought one-of-a-kind things for him. So when people asked where he got his clothes from, he could say he was selling men’s clothing. He started off with a bang but suddenly he went haywire. Every minute I could see different people in his one-of-a-kind outfits. He started giving away left and right the outfits that were to be sold. He even started encouraging his friends to come and get an outfit saying, ‘My mother would give you even if you had no money. That’s the type of person that she is.’

“Nicky was a no nonsense person when it came to her son. She instilled discipline and morals in him.”

You confided your hopes and dreams in me, and I encouraged you along the way

His aunt LaToya Miller wrote, he loved to laugh and was never rude to her. They had a mutual respect.

“Two weeks before the shooting I felt impressed to pray for him every day and I did. I could only hope that he accepted Jesus in His heart so that he could be with the Lord today. We wanted a different outcome for Rashidi but God knows best. He always does. I pray that we all realise that life can be taken from us quickly and make our hearts right with the Lord before it is too late,” urged LaToya in her tribute.

Like his paternal grandmother, he had a green thumb. To his last Sunday, March 31, 2024, Rashidi would be in the kitchen helping her cook lunch.

His Grand Grand Miller said, “My grandson was close and dear to my heart. I love you through all life’s highs and lows…I will miss your tuna cakes.” He loved to ride motorcycles to the point that he even considered being a postman. He even broke his collarbone on a ride. And his grandmother said, “He still insisted he would ride again. I said, ‘Rashidi what if you had died?’ He said, ‘But gran gran, I would have died happy doing what I love.”

Heartfelt gratitude was extended from the family to the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw and Minister Kirk Humphrey for their efforts, support and prayers.

Mum Nicky shared the last tribute, saying, “Rashidi, I’m grateful for all memories and every moment we shared. You confided your hopes and dreams in me, and I encouraged you along the way. My son, rest in peace, rise in glory.”