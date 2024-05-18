Road works in Roebuck Street, The City Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW), through its contractor, Infra Construction Inc., have begun to mill and pave Roebuck Street in The City, from Friday, May 17.

Work will continue until Tuesday, May 21, and will be carried out from 7:30pm to 6:30am under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

Milling will be carried out from the junction of Crumpton Street and Roebuck Street to the junction at Country Road tonight, while on Saturday, May 18, milling will continue from the junction at Country Road to the James A. Tudor Roundabout. Paving will start on Sunday, May 19, and is expected to end on Tuesday, May 21.

During the milling phase, access will be permitted to only local, emergency, and public transportation. However, during paving the road will be closed. Traffic will be diverted at Crumpton Street, Gills Road, Passage Road, Country Road and from the James A. Tudor Roundabout.

Pedestrian access will be permitted. Transport Board buses coming from Hindsbury Road and Tweedside Road will travel across Hall’s Road and Constitution Road to the Granville Williams Bus Terminal.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons, and if travelling through the work area, to proceed with extreme caution.

MTW and Infra Construction Inc. thank businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.