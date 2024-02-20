Rihanna turns 36: What a year? What a chapter 2023 for the mom of 2? Loop Barbados

Rihanna’s 36th chapter was EPIC.

Just before she flipped the page last year, she put down a Super Bowl 2023 Half-Time performance that is still being talked about one year later. She also unveiled her tummy and introduced the world to her second pregnancy with a baby bump reveal that stunned some, and confirmed the “feeling” for thousands others.

At age 35, Rihanna done up the Oscars with a performance – a singing performance – a performance of her singing her first solo track since ANTI. For Rihanna Navy fans who have been waiting almost a decade for another album, the Grammy award-winning singer from this little gem in the Caribbean Sea, delivered yet another film soundtrack. This time for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Lift Me Up. However, though this is her third film soundtrack since ANTI, this was her first solo release since 2016. Not only did she have the audience at the Oscars eating up her performance, she kept all eyes on her – on and off the stage with four outfit changes that bedazzled and wowed all and sundry.

Rihanna kept tongues wagging about her with her newest collaboration with PUMA. The Avanti was launched and the loved-by-many Creeper is back too. Rihanna’s first-born son RZA has been captured in images on numerous occasions since the September launch, wearing his silver Avanti kicks.

Rihanna came home to Barbados in July and once again showed the world that her navel string is buried here and will always be. From her raw Bajan accent and hen cackle captured in video clips of her on island to her getting and making snocone with Dexter, his daughter and A$AP Rocky, to drinking coconut water roadside, Rihanna really keeps the 246 in her heart. (Side note, when you remember that A$AP Rocky is Bajan too, this line hits even harder!)

The boy-maker “so far” delivered her second son in August and he is a Riot. #GetIt? In her first official pictures to introduce her second baby boy to the world, in true Bad Gal form, she had Riot Rose all decked out in pink. Why? Because Rihanna does as Rihanna wants. The End. At around 15 months old, toddler RZA became a big brother.

In an interview weeks after Riot’s birth, while on the red carpet to promote her Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker with the new colour-ways, the designer was asked, “Is there one thing you can’t do?”

To which she replied, “So far, have daughters… I mean so far… I’m batting at a 75 per cent for a boy next time. So we’ll just like, keep our fingers crossed.”

The mom of two has in the past spoken about wanting “a big family”, so more children in the future would be no surprise to real RihNavy fans and Bajans, to tell de trute.

But this year has not only been wins and ups for Rih Rih, at the same time when she would have been celebrating a safe delivery and a healthy baby, she lost her cousin Tanella Alleyne at age 28 years old.

As the year turned and the world welcomed 2024, Rihanna herself was a bit quiet on socials, but DJ Khaled was keeping Barbados and Rihanna name in his mouth. He made sure that Rihanna was constantly sneezing and her eye was twitching because that man ain’t give her name an eaze all vacation long. He kept Barbados and Rihanna on the front burner for the world. He turned up the scheme too with his ‘Rihados’ branding and the tagline “I just want to breathe the air Rihanna breathes”. He put in some overtime hours promoting this rock and our 11th National Hero The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

In November 2023, Rihanna’s likeness was unveiled as part of the new Barbadian Family Heroes Square monument.

And that’s not all. That is just some of the accomplishments of Rihanna the momma, the bad gal, the singer, and the footwear designer/collaborator but there is still more to the multifaceted diamond that is Rihanna.

Throughout the past year, the business mogul did not once drop the ball with her Savage X Fenty line nor her makeup line FENTY BEAUTY.

Pregnant and sexy, Rihanna dropped her Savage Sheer campaign in July and almost broke the internet as usual. Then for Valentine’s Day 2024 her new designs and Savage Confessions made her a trending topic instantly. For the makeupers and even the no makeup-makeupers she dropped EAZE DROP. And because Rihanna is savagely frank and she did not want to leave anyone out in the cold – dry and crusty, according to her, “Nothing says ‘phuck this cold weather’ like a plush, juicy, lip…” and then she introduced the world to Plush Puddin in kalahari melon with a lil gold shimmer.

What a year?!

Happy 36 Rihanna, and the world can’t wait to see how this next chapter unfolds.