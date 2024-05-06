Unidentified man pulled from sea, declared dead Loop Barbados

Police need the assistance of the public to identify a suspected drowning victim.

Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss issued a release stating that police in the Bridgetown Division are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of an adult male whose unresponsive body was discovered about 6:36 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Brownes Beach, Bay Street, St Michael in the area of the Old Pirate’s Cove.

He is about five feet eleven inches (5’11”) tall, medium built, about 220 pounds and has a dark complexion.

He was dressed in a plaid coloured beach pants, lime green underwear, bare back, and bare footed.

Yesterday, the body of the “Jon Doe” was pulled from the water and a female beachgoer administered CPR. Personnel from the Ambulance Service were summoned to the area and they transported the victim to the Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.