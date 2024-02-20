Platinum Sounds adds new music festival to Barbados calendar Loop Barbados

Barbados’ growing reputation as a festival hub will be further boosted when the Platinum Sounds Music Festival comes to the idyllic Hayman’s Market venue from March 1 to 3 this year.

That assessment was from Platinum Sound’s Khalid Rahemtulla, who said the excitement was building ahead of the first major music festival on the island this year.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Barbados a star-studded cast of international musicians, including Sean Paul, Roy Woods, Jada Kingdom THEMBA, and Sonique, with Barbados’ KrisIrie 2 Mile Hill, Hypasounds, DJ Zen, Jeremy Goddard and others. This is a superior quality lineup of accomplished and Grammy award-winning artists that will undoubtedly enhance Barbados’s reputation as a hub for festivals and music, and this event sets a high bar for Barbados for the rest of 2024.” Rahemtulla stated.

Ticket sales had been very positive as fans looked to take advantage of specials that had been on offer, noting that now, with just two weeks to go, there were already seeing an uptick in sales via the ticket link: https://platinumsounds.aitix.com/events/59795

Reflecting on the event’s holistic rationale as a cultural festival, Rahemtulla said patrons could look forward to much more than a musical show.

“The Platinum Sounds Music Festival at Hayman’s Market will be an immersive cross-cultural experience of music and much more to excite your senses. Yes, music excites and moves us as a people. Still, we know that Barbadians and visitors alike love world-class cuisine, which Platinum Sounds is also bringing to the table during the weekend, giving patrons a total experience to savour, enjoy, and even take away from the weekend.”

The festival organiser said further information was available via Platinum Sounds’ social media pages on Instagram and TikTok or the Platinum Sound’s website at https://www.platinumsoundsfestival.com