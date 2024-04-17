Teaching fraternity mourns passing of Senior Education Officer Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) and the teaching fraternity were thrown into shock after hearing of the sudden death of Senior Education Officer, Mr Fernando Carter on Monday, April 15.

Carter began his teaching career in 1978 and taught at the Garrison Secondary School (Graydon Sealy Secondary), Alleyne School and Christ Church Foundation School. At Christ Church Foundation, he served as Head of Department (General Studies).

In February, 2010, he was promoted in an acting capacity as Education Officer in the METVT. He was also appointed as Senior Education Officer in 2016.

The METVT said:

“Fernando has assisted the METVT with the formulation and execution of many policies initiatives and has actively contributed to curriculum reform as part of the transformation process. He was a valued member of the METVT team and will be greatly missed. Condolences extend to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

SOURCE: Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT).