Supply Chain Challenge closed: Winner to be announced in Barbados Loop Barbados

The first-ever Supply Chain Innovation Challenge is now closed.

The innovation challenge will be a key feature of the Forum jointly staged by UNCTAD and Barbados at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre from May 21 to May 24, 2024.

We hope the energy transition will bring new opportunities

The hope of the Supply Chain Innovation Challenge is to inspire innovative solutions which turn trade opportunities into shared development gains.

Today, Wednesday, March 20, during the official launch of the inaugural Global Supply Chain Forum to be held in Barbados in two months, the Deputy Secretary General, UNCTAD, Pedro Moreno reminded, “To find new solutions on making global production and distribution networks greener, and more efficient, more resilient, we have launched a Supply Chain Innovation Challenge, whose winner will be presented at the Forum.”

And he added, “We hope the energy transition will bring new opportunities. Some countries will become providers perhaps of alternative fuels.”

The winning proposal will be shown to the over 300 registered attendees and 100-plus speakers.

Interested persons submitted proposals in English via the online form between 17 January and 17 March. Requests for more information may be sent to the forum’s secretariat at [email protected].