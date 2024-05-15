Four new BHTA tourism awards up for grabs Loop Barbados

Four new Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) awards have been added to the list of prestigious awards up for grabs this year at the Association’s 2024 Tourism Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday, June 8 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort and Spa.

Chairman of the Association, Renée Coppin, stated that the new award categories are the BHTA Transportation Provider of the Year, Special Award (in any endeavour), Bartender/Mixologist of the Year and Chef of the Year.

She explained that the new awards were added to highlight key contributors to the excellence of our tourism product and experience:

“Tourism service is diverse and multifaceted, but we certainly feel that these awards shine a needed spotlight and the special award allows us the opportunity to reward someone who may not fit neatly into the established categories.

“The Transportation Provider of the Year award will go to a company, co-operative or taxi/rental company which has provided exemplary service to the industry in all sectors – cruise, tours, etc.; while the Special Award will be presented to an individual, company or corporation operating within Barbados that demonstrated exceptional service, outstanding acts, professionalism, and dedication towards the nation’s response in any particular endeavour.”

Coppin added that the BHTA Bartender/Mixologist of the Year Award will be presented to a bartender who is employed either in an independent bar or within a hotel, possesses excellent mixology skills and is well-versed in making cocktails and mixing alcoholic drinks with a wide range of spirits, among other skills.

“Likewise, the Chef of the Year Award will go to a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive role model for other food professionals on his team and otherwise. He/she should be a chef for a minimum of three years and should demonstrate flair, creativity and culinary skills in creating recipes for both local and other cuisines,” she explained.

SOURCE: Al-Hart PR Inc.