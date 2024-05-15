Ministry Of Home Affairs and Information temporary relocated Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Ministry Of Home Affairs and Information temporary relocated Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Jules hits Empire for six in BFA Premier League

Central Bank: Don’t ‘ball up’ your polymer banknotes

National Mosquito Fair date changed

Slovak prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot

‘Nurses are invisible’: Nurses Day, Nurses Week recognise nursing

Two suspected scammers slapped with charges in Jamaica

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers’ bus overturns in Florida

Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach

EXTW24 live firing session this Wednesday

Parent calls for abolishment of 11-Plus exam

Thursday May 16

31°C
Barbados News

The Ministry’s other offices will be closed to the public today, Thursday, May 16, and tomorrow, Friday, May 17.

Rosemary Forde

42 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Information, which is located at Jones Building, Webster Business Park, Wildey, St Michael, will be undergoing renovations, including the remediation of any environmental concerns, from May 21 to July 14.

As a result, the Marriage Licence Office, which will be temporarily relocated to the 4th Floor of the Barbados Postal Service, Cheapside, Bridgetown, will be closed from today, Wednesday, May 15, to Friday, May 17. The Ministry’s other offices will be closed to the public today, Thursday, May 16, and tomorrow, Friday, May 17.

Some management staff of the Ministry will be temporarily relocated to the Worthing Corporate Centre, Worthing Main Road, Christ Church, while other officers will work remotely, and their contact numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

Important contact information for the Ministry is as follows:

PBX -535-7260

Receptionist: 535-7289

Marriage Licence: 535- 7285 and 535-7267

Email: [email protected]

The Ministry apologized for any inconvenience which may be caused.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Paving commences at White Hill, St Andrew

Barbados News

Ministry Of Home Affairs and Information temporary relocated

Sport

Injured Ederson to miss Man City’s last EPL game and FA Cup final

More From

Barbados News

Parent calls for abolishment of 11-Plus exam

“I was thinking that if this whole thing was abolished before, kids like her wouldn’t have to go through that…”

See also

Barbados News

Central Bank: Don’t ‘ball up’ your polymer banknotes

Persons are also encouraged to avoid putting hard creases in them.

Barbados News

Entertainers needed to perform at ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup

NCF invites all dancers, dance groups, choreographers, folk characters, musicians, musical groups, performers and DJs, aged 16 years and over.

Barbados News

Barbadians invited to a public consultation

It will be held at the old Town Hall Building in Bridgetown, St Michael.

Barbados News

Coordinated security efforts a must for upcoming ICC Men’s T-20 World

“High visibility events also mean higher-security risks. Coordinated security efforts are a must to protect against all kinds of threats.”

Barbados News

Senior Games finals free to the public next week

The free event will run from 4:00 until 9:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20.