Ministry Of Home Affairs and Information temporary relocated Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Information, which is located at Jones Building, Webster Business Park, Wildey, St Michael, will be undergoing renovations, including the remediation of any environmental concerns, from May 21 to July 14.

As a result, the Marriage Licence Office, which will be temporarily relocated to the 4th Floor of the Barbados Postal Service, Cheapside, Bridgetown, will be closed from today, Wednesday, May 15, to Friday, May 17. The Ministry’s other offices will be closed to the public today, Thursday, May 16, and tomorrow, Friday, May 17.

Some management staff of the Ministry will be temporarily relocated to the Worthing Corporate Centre, Worthing Main Road, Christ Church, while other officers will work remotely, and their contact numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

Important contact information for the Ministry is as follows:

PBX -535-7260

Receptionist: 535-7289

Marriage Licence: 535- 7285 and 535-7267

Email: [email protected]

The Ministry apologized for any inconvenience which may be caused.