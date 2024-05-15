‘Nurses are invisible’: Nurses Day, Nurses Week recognise nursing Loop Barbados

Nurses should be appreciated year-round.

Acknowledging that nurses wait annually for International Nurses Day (May 12) and Nurses Week in May, the President of the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) Dr Fay Parris wants greater visibility for nurses who play a crucial role in the primary and tertiary healthcare institutions across this island.

Using the attention that nurses receive on International Nurses Day (IND) and Nurses Week as a template of what should be done consistently, she said:

“It’s a day when nurses come together, regardless of geographical boundaries, to celebrate their shared mission of healing and caring. Nurses appreciate the global network of support and camaraderie that IND brings.

“…And visibility matters! Sometimes nurses are invisible. We are behind the scene doing the dressing, helping with the bath, and other things that I won’t mention here, but sometimes visibility is important, that you recognize that nurses play an integral role in the healthcare systems.”

To this end, she lauded those people in the community who use this time to let their favourite nurses know they are loved and cherished.

“Nurses cherish these moments of connection with the people they serve. So we use this time and sometimes our patients use this time to offer sentiments of gratitude through notes or flowers or tokens of appreciation and it reinforces the nurses’ sense of purpose,” disclosed Dr Parris.

This Nurses Week, in addition to the International Nurses Day church service at Restoration Ministries on Sunday, May 12, today, Wednesday, May 15, there is a Nurses Seminar under the theme ‘Our Nurses, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care’ at Accra Beach Hotel.

Dr Parris said that “Many nurses use this day to set personal and professional goals, inspired by global celebration… IND prompts nurses to reflect on their journey, challenges, and achievements. It’s a time for self-renewal and recommitment to their calling… Nurses appreciate the educational events, webinars, and conferences organized on IND. These opportunities enhance their knowledge, skills, and evidence-based practices.”

On Friday, May 18, nurses will be further recognised by their peers at the Awards Dinner and Ceremony themed ‘Recognising Excellence in Nursing Practice and Education’. Outstanding nurses will be honoured and their contributions to healthcare will be celebrated.