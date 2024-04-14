Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes Loop Barbados

Retired police sargeant PC 309 of the Barbados Police Force Owen Wilton Rochester, also known as “Jug” or “Sarge” has passed away.

Rochester, formerly of #3 Black Bess St Peter passed away at aged 59.

He leaves to mourn his wife Sonia Rochester, sons Jamal and Jacquan Rochester and parents Beulah and Arnold Rochester.

Rochester was also the brother of Hendy, Edwin, Wende and Trevor Small, Cheryl Bend, Charles, Peter and Averille Rochester, Valerie Walker, Faye, Angela and Richard Lavine and the late Michael Rochester and uncle of Michael Cumberbatch, Carlos Rochester and many others.

His relatives include the Bend, Benn, Cox, Edwards, Russell, Harris, Hinds, Skeete, Hunte and Rochester families. He was also a dear friend of Albert, Sherwin, Andrew, Marcia, Alison, Black Bess community and members of the Barbados Police Service.

The viewing of the late Owen Wilton Rochester takes place at the St John Funeral Home in Half Moon, St Lucy, this Tuesday, April 16, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and Wednesday, April 17, at the St Peter’s Parish Church, Church Street, Speightstown, St Peter from 12:30 PM.

His funeral leaves St John Funeral Home this Wednesday, April 17, at 12 noon to head to St Peter’s Parish Church, Church Street, Speightstown St Peter, for a service of thanksgiving for 2:00 PM.